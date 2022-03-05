The weekend is here and everyone is in a mood to relax. So, it might happen that you missed some important news and updates about your favourite South star and his/her films. From starrer Valimai reaching 200 crore club to Radhe Shyam’s first review being out, a lot has happened in the South film industry. So, if you missed an important update, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what happened today in the South film industry. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Valimai box office collection day 9: Ajith Kumar-Huma Qureshi starrer enters the prestigious 200 crore club

Valimai box office collection day 9: Ajith Kumar-Huma Qureshi starrer enters the prestigious 200 crore club

Valimai starring Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi has left a strong mark at the box office. After a fantastic opening, in 9 days, the film has reached the 200 crore club. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics, but this shows the power of Ajith’s stardom.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/box-office/valimai-box-office-collection-day-9-ajith-kumar-huma-qureshi-starrer-enters-the-prestigious-200-crore-club-2021750/ Also Read - Radhe Shyam FIRST Review out: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's chemistry is ELECTRIFYING

Radhe Shyam FIRST Review out: and 's chemistry is ELECTRIFYING

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie will hit the big screens on 11th March 2022, and it is expected that the film will take the box office by storm. Well, the FIRST review of the film is out now.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/reviews/radhe-shyam-first-review-out-prabhas-and-pooja-hegdes-chemistry-is-electrifying-2021570/ Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Salaar premise, 83 OTT release date, Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT release postponed and more

Audio of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast to be launched this month

The song Arabic Kuthu from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Beast has become a chartbuster. It has received 131 million views on YouTube, and now, everyone is waiting for the other songs of the film. According to a report in the Times of India, the audio launch event of the film will take place on 20th March in Chennai.

launches Pure Little Hearts Foundation

Apart from his good looks and amazing acting skills, Mahesh Babu is known for his philanthropy work as well. The Telugu superstar today launched Pure Little Hearts Foundation at Rainbow Children's Heart Institute for Children's Cardiac Care. The economically-challenged kids with congenital heart diseases would be treated at PLHF through the Mahesh Babu Foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu Foundation (@mbfoundationorg)

Genelia Deshmukh is all set to make a comeback in the South film industry

Genelia has been away from the big screen for the past few years. But, the actress is now all set to make a comeback not just in Bollywood, but also in South film industry. She posted on Instagram, “N Today marks my re- entry into south films- a place I call home away from home.. Thank you so much Sai Korrapati ji, Radhakrishna Reddyji for thinking of me for this special part.. I wish you all the best @kireetiofficial on your debut and happy to be part of your debut film…”