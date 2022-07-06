Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna to team up again, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning in Ponniyin Selvan new poster and more

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to share screen space again, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stunning avatar as Nandini from Ponniyin Selvan grabs attention, and more; here are all the trending South news of the day...