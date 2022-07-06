From Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna teaming up again for something special to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from Ponniyin Selvan grabbing everyone’s attention; many South films and movies have made it to the headlines today. If you missed an important update, about your favourite star or his/her film, don’t worry as we are here with a roundup of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twist: Netizens feel 'forced-hate' between Ram aka Nakuul Mehta and Pihu should end soon [View Tweets]

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to reunite on screen for THIS special reason

Apart from their movies, Vijay and Rashmika have been in the news for their rumoured relationship. Well, their fans have been eagerly waiting to watch them on the big screen again, and that might happen soon. Reportedly, Rashmika will be seen in a special song in Vijay’s JGM.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/south-news-and-gossip-jana-mana-gana-vijay-deverakonda-and-rashmika-mandanna-to-reunite-on-screen-for-this-special-reason-2120058/

Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look as Nandini gets a thumbs up; fans say, 'Role of a lifetime' [Read Tweets]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen on the big screen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Today, the makers unveiled her first look poster as Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor. The actress is looking stunning in it and her fans can’t stop praising her.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/ponniyin-selvan-aishwarya-rai-bachchans-look-as-nandini-gets-a-thumbs-up-fans-say-role-of-a-lifetime-read-tweets-entertainment-news-2120303/

Resul Pookutty vs RRR: After Baahubali producer, Composer MM Keeravani reacts to 'gay love story' remark with a vulgar comment

After watching Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR, many foreigners called it a ‘gay love story’. Even Oscar-winning sound engineer, Resul Pookutty, had tweeted the same. Recently, RRR’s music composer MM Keeravani reacted to Pookutty’s tweet.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/resul-pookutty-vs-rrr-after-baahubali-producer-composer-mm-keeravani-reacts-to-gay-love-story-remark-with-a-vulgar-comment-entertainment-news-2120547/

Thank You: Here's why Naga Chaitanya starrer is an important film for Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna has been doing well in the South film industry. But, the actress’ last few Telugu films have failed to make a mark. So, Thank You, which also stars Naga Chaitanya, is an important movie for her career in Tollywood.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/thank-you-heres-why-naga-chaitanya-starrer-is-an-important-film-for-raashii-khanna-entertainment-news-2120085/

Shruti Haasan in critical condition due to PCOS? Salaar actress clarifies

There were rumours that due to PCOS, Shruti Haasan is in a critical condition. However, the actress took to social media to give clarification on it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/shruti-haasan-in-critical-condition-due-to-pcos-salaar-actress-clarifies-2120830/