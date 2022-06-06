From Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram getting a great response at the box office to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s OTT deal for their wedding footage, a lot of South films and celebs have made it to the headlines today. It’s Monday, the first day of the week, so you might have missed some important updates about your fans. But, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Smart Jodi: Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain is a mine owner and MBA from a top Indian management institute - 5 unknown facts

Have Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan struck a whopping deal with a global OTT giant for their wedding streaming rights?

Reportedly, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are all set to get married soon. According to reports the actress and her filmmaker fiancé have got a whopping deal with an OTT platform for the footage of their wedding.

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram takes the box office by storm

starrer Vikram took a bumper opening at the box office. The movie received positive reviews, and the word of mouth is also damn good. In its first weekend, the film collected Rs. 94. 65 crore.

sets the internet on fire with her latest Instagram post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest Instagram post has grabbed everyone’s attention. The actress is looking super hot in the picture and she is setting the internet on fire. Check out the post below…

Promo Song from Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki impresses fans

After the trailer, the makers of Ante Sundaraniki released a Promo Song. Nani took to Twitter to share the track with his fans. He posted, “A promo song which is as much fun as the film Time to celebrate #AnteSundaraniki Promo Song out now.” It’s a funky track and fans of the actor are loving it.

Trailer of Nayanthara’s O2 grabs everyone’s attention

While apart from her wedding, Nayanthara has been in the news for her films as well. The actress will next be seen in a movie titled O2 which will get an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar, and today, the trailer of the movie has been released. Well, it is getting a great response and the actress’ performance in it is being loved by one and all.