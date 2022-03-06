Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy celebrate 11 years of togetherness, new song from Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam to be out soon and more

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, Keerthy Suresh's dance moves, and many more South films and celebs grabbed everyone's attention today.