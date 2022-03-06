From and Sneha Reddy celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary to the new song release announcement of Radhe Shyam, a lot of interesting things happened in the South film industry today. But, as it’s a Sunday, you might have missed an important update about your favourite star and their film. Well, don’t worry; we are here with a round-up of what happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news today… Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun celebrates his 11th wedding anniversary with Sneha Reddy; shares a cute family picture – View Post

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married on 6th March 2011, and today, they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. The Pushpa star took to Instagram to share a cute family picture and wish his wife Happy Anniversary.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/pushpa-star-allu-arjun-celebrates-his-11th-wedding-anniversary-with-sneha-reddy-shares-a-cute-family-picture-view-post-2022427/

New song from Radhe Shyam to be out on 8th March

and starrer Radhe Shyam is all set to release on 11th March 2022, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a good pre-release buzz. While many songs have already been released, on 8th March, a new track titled Main Ishq Mein Hoon will be launched.

Listen to the whisper of the heart. Gear up for the latest #MainIshqMeinHoon from the #MusicalOfAges.

Teaser out tomorrow at 1 pm.#RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/SQQSZbXtS6 — T-Series (@TSeries) March 6, 2022

dances her heart out on Vijay-Pooja Hegde's song Arabic Kuthu from Beast

Arabic Kuthu song from Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast has become a rage. Recently, actress Keerthy Suresh danced on the track and shared the video on Instagram. She captioned it as, “Might be the last to the party, but never the least when it comes to #arabickuthu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

starrer Salute takes the OTT route

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Salute won’t be getting a theatrical release. The Malayalam movie will get a direct-to-digital release on Sony LIV. Dulquer posted on Instagram, “SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you #Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay. #SaluteOnSonyLIV #Salute #SonyLIV.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Aadhi Pinisetty’s Clap to premiere on Sony LIV on 11th March; trailer out now

Last month, it was announced that Aadhi Pinisetty starrer Clap will get a direct-to-digital release on Sony LIV. Today, the makers announced that the movie will premiere on the OTT platform on 11th March 2022, and also released the trailer of the film.