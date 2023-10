Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards for his role in Pushpa: The Rise, is one of the most popular and versatile actors in Telugu cinema. He has been entertaining the audience with his charismatic screen presence, electrifying dance moves, and memorable dialogues for over two decades. From his breakout role in Arya to his most recent success with Pushpa, his stellar performances have propelled him to stardom and secured his position as a pan India star. Also Read - Best of South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

A Career Breakthrough with Arya

Allu Arjun's career took off after his spectacular performance in 2004's Arya under Sukumar's direction. The film was a huge hit at the box office and turned Allu Arjun into a sensational actor. He played the role of Arya, a happy-go-lucky guy who falls in love with Geetha, played by Anu Mehta, and tries to win her heart despite her being engaged to another man. His portrayal of a lovable and loyal lover won him many fans and accolades. He also impressed everyone with his dancing skills, especially in the song Aa Ante Amalapuram. The film also marked the beginning of a successful collaboration between Allu Arjun and Sukumar, who later teamed up for Arya 2 and Pushpa.

A Versatile Actor with Diverse Roles

After Arya, Allu Arjun went on to experiment with different genres and characters, showcasing his versatility and talent as an actor. He played a college student in Happy, a soldier in Varudu, a bike racer in Badrinath, a wedding planner in Julayi, a rockstar in Iddarammayilatho, a gangster in Yevadu, a lover boy in S/O Satyamurthy, a soldier again in Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, and many more. He also ventured into Malayalam cinema with Lucky The Racer and Tamil cinema with Vedam. He received critical acclaim and commercial success for his films, earning him several awards and nominations. Some of his best films include Race Gurram, Rudhramadevi, Sarrainodu, Duvvada Jagannadham, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

A Stylish Star with Iconic Songs and Dialogues

Allu Arjun is not only known for his acting skills but also for his style quotient and flair for dialogue delivery. He has been dubbed as the Stylish Star by his fans and the media for his fashionable looks and outfits. He has also been praised for his impeccable comic timing and witty dialogues that often go viral on social media. Some of his famous dialogues include "Feel my love" from Arya, "Cheppanu brother" from Sarrainodu, "I am that change" from Julayi, "Malli nenu vachestha" from DJ, and "I am not Mahesh Babu" from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He has also delivered some powerful dialogues that reflect his attitude and personality, such as "I don't remember faces but I don't forget lessons" from Race Gurram, "I don't step back...I don't step aside...I step forward" from Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, and "I am not here to tell my story...I am here to end yours" and “Flower nahi, fire hai main” from Pushpa.

Allu Arjun is also a phenomenal dancer who can set the stage on fire with his energetic and graceful moves. He has been hailed as one of the best dancers in Indian cinema by many celebrities and critics. He has performed on some of the most popular songs in Telugu cinema, such as Ringa Ringa from Arya 2, Cinema Choopistha Mava from Race Gurram, Top Lechipoddi from Iddarammayilatho, Seeti Maar from DJ, Ramuloo Ramulaa from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Oo Antava from Pushpa.

A Pan India Star with Pushpa

Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa: The Rise, for which he has won the Best Actor at the 69th National Film Awards, has taken his fame and popularity to new heights. The film, directed by Sukumar, is a period action drama that narrates the fictional story of Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler who clashes with a ruthless cop played by Fahadh Faasil. The film released in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi - and has received rave reviews from the critics and the audience. The film has also broken several box office records and has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021 and one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. Allu Arjun's performance as Pushpa Raj has been widely appreciated and applauded for his intense and realistic portrayal of the character. He underwent a physical transformation and learnt the Chittoor dialect for the role. He also impressed everyone with his action sequences, choreography, and music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Pushpa: The Rise has also opened the doors for Allu Arjun to expand his fan base across the country. He has received praise from many big names in Bollywood and south cinema, such as Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Selvaraghavan, Kunal Kohli, and Janhvi Kapoor. He has also been conferred with the title of Icon Star by his fans and the media for his pan India appeal and recognition. He is now gearing up for the second part of Pushpa, Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule, which is slated to release in 2024.

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of the most talented and successful actors in Indian cinema today. He has proved his mettle with every film he has done and has carved a niche for himself in the industry. He has also inspired millions of fans with his passion, dedication, and hard work. He is truly a Stylish Star, an Icon Star, and a Superstar.

The actor will receive his Best Actor honour today in New Delhi by the hands of President Droupadi Murmu at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony. The same will start from 1.30 pm onwards.

Watch Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy's video