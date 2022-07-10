 7 Years of Baahubali Pride: Tamannaah celebrates the iconic SS Rajamouli film with Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and others 

Baahubali is one of the cul movies that the Indian film industry has churned out. SS Rajamouli, the visionary, cast which included Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and others left everyone in aw with their amazing acting chops. Today marks 7 years of Baahubali: The Beginning's release. And the lead actress of the first movie, Tamannaah took to her Twitter handle to celebrate the same. Also Read - SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad hints at quitting films for politics; will there be no more scripts like Baahubali and RRR? Here's what we know

Tamannaah celebs 7 years of Baahubali

The gorgeous beauty Tamannaah Bhatia shared some stills from the shoot of Baahubali. The Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty starrer film is indeed very close to her heart. Tamannaah penned a heartfelt note which read, "Even after 7 years when people call me Avantika, it feels surreal. I feel proud to be a part of a film franchise that has made an impact all over the world." Tamannaah played the role of Avantika who was a resident of Kuntala and a skilled combatant. Check out her tweet here: Also Read - SS Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad, writer of Baahubali, RRR and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, nominated by President of India to Rajya Sabha

Even after 7 years when people call me Avantika, it feels surreal. I feel proud to be a part of a film franchise that has made an impact all over the world. #7YearsOfBaahubaliPride @ssrajamouli @Shobu_ @RanaDaggubati @MsAnushkaShetty @arkamediaworks @karanjohar @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/zrcQDhS0Mg — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 10, 2022

Baahubali box office collection

The epic action film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 180 crore. It went on to do a business of about Rs 600-650 crore. It was a massive hit amongst the masses across the country and also achieved great success outside India. Prabhas became a household name after the release and made him a pan-India star. Prabhas played a dual role in Baahubali. Avantika was paired opposite Prabhas’ Mahendra Baahubali aka Sivudu in the movie. Also Read - Trending South News Today: SS Rajamouli's big plans for Mahesh Babu's next, Nayanthara splurging on the interiors of her new home and more

Tamannaah credits Baahubali for blurring regional boundaries

Earlier in an interview, Tamannaah credited Baahubali was fading the regional boundaries. She said, “Baahubali had that reach which put India out there in front of the world. It got us global recognition. It was encouraging. If you feel motivated and your work is being praised, you want to do more of it.”