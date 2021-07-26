75 lakh! Tamannaah Bhatia rakes in a bumper amount for this project

Tamannaah Bhatia is now on board for Varun Tej's Ghani. The Bahubaali actress will be doing an item song in the film. As per Great Andhra, the song will be shot in August. The portal also reported that she is being paid a huge fee for the song. As per their sources, the actress' is getting paid Rs 75 lakh for five days of work. Tamannaah's fee for a movie is supposed to be around Rs one crore. Ghani is an action entertainer produced by Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda. He is the elder brother of Allu Arjun. It is a boxing drama that stars Varun Tej, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Saiee Manjrekar. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Tiger Shroff to make his digital debut with Netflix series, Neena Gupta opens up about Masaba Masaba 2 and more

The actress was last seen on the thriller, November Story that aired on Disney Hotstar. Tamannaah Bhatia told IANS, "I saw a lot more successful films in the south and it just is very simple. The industries work in exactly the same fashion. There is no difference in the work. At the end, wherever you get success that place accepts you a lot more right?" In the past, she has worked in blockbuster movies like the Baahubali franchise. The actress is also very keen to venture out in the OTT platform. She told IANS that she hopes to do work that will help her reach out to a pan-India and global audience. Tamannaah Bhatia said, "I feel I got that in and received that kind of love and fan following in the south and I aspire that the kind of work I am doing I will be able to reach out and continue to reach out to a more pan-India and hopefully global audience."

Tamannaah's upcoming projects include the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun.