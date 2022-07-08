From Ponniyin Selvan star Chiyaan Vikram being hospitalised due to a high fever to report of Prabhas teaming up with his Mirchi director Koratala Siva, many South celebs and films have made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some updates about your favourite star or his/her film, but don’t worry as BollywoodLife is here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill irritatingly gets off her high heels after a shoot; leaves onlookers shocked

Ponniyin Selvan star Chiyaan Vikram admitted to hospital ahead of teaser launch; fans pray for his speedy recovery

The teaser of Ponniyin Selvan will be out today, and ahead of the teaser launch, Chiyaan Vikram has been admitted to the hospital. Reportedly, the actor had a high fever due to which he was taken to a hospital in Chennai. However, some reports suggested that he got a cardiac arrest.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/ponniyin-selvan-star-chiyaan-vikram-admitted-to-hospital-ahead-of-teaser-launch-fans-pray-for-his-speedy-recovery-entertainment-news-2122749/

to team up with his Mirchi filmmaker soon? [Deets Inside]

Prabhas already has multiple films lined up like Adipurush, Salaar, Project K, Maruthi’s next, and Spirit. Now, reportedly, he will also be teaming up with his Mirchi filmmaker Koratala Siva. We are sure this news will make his fans super excited for the movie.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/prabhas-to-team-up-with-his-mirchi-filmmaker-koratala-siva-soon-deets-inside-entertainment-news-2122473/

Dhootha: goes out of his way for costar ; his kind act will make you love him even more

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with the shooting of OTT debut Dhootha which also stars actress Prachi Desai in the lead role. Recently, Prachi opened up about Chay’s special gesture for her and it will surely win the hearts of the actor’s fans.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/dhootha-naga-chaitanya-goes-out-of-his-way-for-costar-prachi-desai-his-kind-act-will-make-you-love-him-even-more-ott-latest-telugu-news-2122353/

RRR star 's wife Upasana's statement on NOT having kids goes VIRAL; wants Sadhguru to talk to her mother-in-law

Ram Charan tied the knot with Upasana Kamineni in 2012. The two have been together for a decade and they don’t have any kids. Well, recently during a conversation with Sadhguru, Upasana opened up about not having kids, and her statement has gone viral.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/rrr-star-ram-charans-wife-upasanas-statement-on-not-having-kids-goes-viral-wants-sadhguru-to-talk-to-her-mother-in-law-entertainment-news-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-2122664/

Liger song Akdi Pakdi teaser: and ’s song looks massy

A couple of days ago, it was announced that the song Akdi Pakdi from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger will be released soon, and today, the makers have shared a teaser of the track. Check out the teaser below…