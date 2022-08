From Mahesh Babu revealing interesting details about his film with SS Rajamouli to Rashmika Mandanna opening up about dating and breakup rumours with Vijay Deverakonda; many South films and movies have made it to the headlines today. You might have missed an update about your favourite star or his/her films, but don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Raja Kumarudu to Pokiri; here's a list of blockbuster movies of the Telugu star

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda upset with his episode of Koffee With Karan 7? [Exclusive]

Liger stars and came together on ’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7. From relationships to s*x, a lot of discussions happened about the couple on the show. Reportedly, Vijay is upset with his episode; however, a source close to the actor has something else to say…

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/liger-star-vijay-deverakonda-upset-with-his-episode-of-koffee-with-karan-7-exclusive-entertainment-news-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-2151001/ Also Read - Mahesh Babu OPENS Up about his film with SS Rajamouli; calls it a dream come true [Read Deets]

Mahesh Babu OPENS Up about his film with SS Rajamouli; calls it a dream come true [Read Deets]

will be teaming up with SS Rajamouli soon, and recently, the actor shared a few details about the movie. He revealed that working with Rajamouli is a dream come true for him and it will be a pan-India movie.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/mahesh-babu-opens-up-about-his-film-with-ss-rajamouli-calls-it-a-dream-come-true-read-deets-entertainment-news-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-2151352/ Also Read - Mahesh Babu Birthday: From ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ statement to being trolled for endorsing pan masala; controversies the Telugu star was embroiled in

Advertisement

Thank You: 's massive FLOP to have its OTT release on THIS date and platform after being booted out of theatres in no time

Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You became a disaster at the box office. The film also received mostly negative reviews from critics. Now, it’s all set for its OTT premiere.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/thank-you-naga-chaitanyas-massive-flop-to-have-its-ott-release-on-this-date-and-platform-after-being-booted-out-of-theatres-in-no-time-latest-telugu-film-news-2151582/

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her BREAKUP and dating rumours with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda

There have been reports that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are in a relationship. But, a few days ago, a report stated that they broke up two years ago, and now, they are just good friends. Recently, Rashmika opened up about her breakup and relationship rumours.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/rashmika-mandanna-opens-up-about-her-breakup-and-dating-rumours-with-liger-star-vijay-deverakonda-entertainment-news-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-2151691/

Pushpa 2: claims his character was never meant to be in the starrer; drops crucial deets about the sequel

Fahadh Faasil’s performance in Pushpa: The Rise impressed one and all. But, did you know he was never supposed to be in the film? Well, Fahadh made some revelations recently and also shared some deets about the sequel.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/pushpa-2-fahadh-faasil-claims-his-character-was-never-meant-to-be-in-the-allu-arjun-starrer-drops-crucial-deets-about-the-sequel-latest-telugu-film-news-2151782/