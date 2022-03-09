From Rashmika Mandanna starring opposite Thalapathy Vijay to tickets of and ’s Radhe Shyam being sold out, many celebrities and movies from down South were in the news today. Due to your busy schedule, you might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or his/her film. But, don’t worry; we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Mission Majnu vs Govinda Naam Mera: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna to clash with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani at the box office

Thalapathy 66: Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna to romance Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally's film

Rashmika Mandanna is a prominent name in the Telugu and Kannada film industries, and last year made her Tamil debut with Sulthan. Now, reportedly, she is all set to star in one more Tamil film and it will be opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/south-news-and-gossip-thalapathy-66-pushpa-actress-rashmika-mandanna-to-romance-vijay-in-vamshi-paidipallys-film-2024304/

Radhe Shyam Advance Booking: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer already a HIT? Tickets ‘sold out’ in Hyderabad ahead of release

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2022. The period-romance will hit the big screens on 11th March 2022, and it is said that in Hyderabad already tickets are ‘Sold Out’.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/radhe-shyam-advance-booking-prabhas-pooja-hegde-starrer-already-a-hit-tickets-sold-out-in-hyderabad-ahead-of-release-latest-entertainment-news-2024457/

Did Shaakuntalam actress return her wedding saree to post their separation?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation last year in October. It is said that after their separation Samantha decided to return the saree to Chaitanya which she had worn at their wedding, and there’s a major reason behind it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/south-news-and-gossip-did-shaakuntalam-actress-samantha-ruth-prabhu-return-her-wedding-saree-to-naga-chaitanya-post-their-separation-2024548/

's niece Niharika Konidela DELETES Instagram account due to trolling? Here’s what we know

Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela, who is also an actress, has deleted her Instagram account. Now, this has surely made her fans worried whether why she decided to do so. Is trolling the reason behind it?

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/chiranjeevis-niece-niharika-konidela-deletes-instagram-account-due-to-trolling-heres-what-we-know-2024852/

SS Rajamouli’s RRR to release in IMAX format

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most awaited films of the year. It stars , Jr NTR, , and . The movie will hit the big screens on 25th March 2022, and today, the makers announced that the movie will release in IMAX format as well. The official Twitter handle of the film tweeted, “Experience India’s biggest action-drama in IMAX! #RRRonMarch25th.”