Aadai actress Amala Paul gives EPIC replies to trolls for posting dirty comments on her latest party video

Popular south actress , who impressed us with her performances in films like Aadai, Kutty Story and others, is currently in happy space as her elder brother is tying the knot. The gorgeous lady recently shared a video, where made a surprise entry in the bachelor's party of her brother. She had a blast during that moment as we saw her grooving with buddies. Posting the clip, Amala wrote, ""Crash landed at my BIG BROTHER @abijithpaul 's bachelorette with his fiancé @alcakurian and bestie @caspiannie. Why should boys have all the fun? Because we love you boys. Thankuuu dear thomachan @thomasfrancis07 and @simevents.in for hosting and great surprise party." Also Read - Poonam Pandey, Lisa Haydon, Neha Dhupia – 16 Indian actresses went nude on screen; be ready for some MASSIVE SHOCKERS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

While the video garnered love from Amala fans, we saw some lewd comments as one user wrote, “The way she shaking her?? shows wat she wants for today night”. To which, the actress sarcastically replied, “yeahhh you got it baby!!” Replying to another user, who commented, "Only Legends Can see", she wrote, "what tits ?! LMFAO catch up we are in 2020 bruhhhhh !!! #legendsandtits." Well, Amala Paul definitely knows how to shut the trolls with her swag and dose of boldness. Also Read - Aadai star Amala Paul looks like a spitting image of Deepika Padukone and these pics are proof

On the professional front, Amala Paul will be next seen Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham. Billed as one of the costliest Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham' tells the tale of the life of a man ending up in shambles after reaching the Middle East and finds himself tending goats in extreme desert temperatures. The film is directed by , who isn known for helming films like Kaazcha, 'Thanmathra, and . The film also features Santhosh Keezhattoor, Lakshmi Sharma, Lena and others. AR Rahman has come on board to compose the music and background score of the film. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Aadai remake: THIS actress is stepping into Amala Paul's shoes for the Bollywood version of her Tamil hit?