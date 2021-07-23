Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu: Rashmika Mandanna's next Telugu biggie with dashing hero Sharwanand announces an exciting new addition to the team

Sharwanand plays a guy next door kind of role in Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, while Rashmika Mandanna has got a meaty role in the movie, which will be a tribute to women. The team is presently filming important scenes on the lead pair along with other members of the cast.