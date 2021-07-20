Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu: Rashmika Mandanna's next Telugu biggie with dashing hero Sharwanand goes on floors – plot deets inside

Young and happening hero Sharwanand has been hectic busy with three projects. While his Oke Oka Jeevitham is gearing up for release, the next movie of the actor, Maha Samudram, has also completed its production formalities. So, he is now set to shift his focus completely onto another exciting movie, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, which also stars Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna, who seems to be pulling off an impressive balancing act across the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries these days. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna topples Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda to achieve THIS feat on Instagram

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu marks Sharwanand's first collaboration with one of Tollywood's leading actresses today and Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna as also talented director Tirumala Kishore. Sudhakar Cherukuri who has usually displayed good taste and apt judgement in terms of his films is producing the new film on Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Billed to be a wholesome family entertainer, the film's regular shooting begins from today.

As we can see in the poster, Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna has joined the team from day one itself. Director and cinematographer are also seen in the poster. The team is presently filming important scenes on the lead pair and others. Check it out below:

Sharwanand plays a guy next door kind of role, while Rashmika Mandanna has got a meaty role in the movie. The title itself suggests the importance of female characters in the movie. Many noted actors like , , Sathya, Pradeep Rawath, Gopa Raju, Benarjee, Kalyani Natarajan, Rajasri Nair, Jhansi, Rajitha, Sathya Krishna, RCM Raju and others will play crucial roles in the movie, and well-known craftsmen are on board, too. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling the camerawork while Sreekar Prasad who has won several National Awards is the editor.