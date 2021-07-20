Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu: Rashmika Mandanna's next Telugu biggie with dashing hero Sharwanand goes on floors – plot deets inside

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu marks Sharwanand's first collaboration with one of Tollywood's leading actresses today and Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna as also talented director Tirumala Kishore. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the movie.