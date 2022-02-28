Last evening a pre-release event of Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand starrer Adavallu Meeku Johaarlu was conducted. And the pre-release event saw a lot of celebrity guests gracing the occasion. , and were a few celebs who had been chief guests at the pre-release event of Adavallu Meeku Johaarlu. Now, at the event, Rashmika heaped praises on her co-star and said that called him the sweetest guy. And the reason for the same will leave you with a smile on your face. Also Read - Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna snapped in a crop top and bell-bottom jeans; reacts on being called ‘cute’ – watch

Rashmika Mandanna revealed that however much she irritates Sharwanand, he never gets irritated and they hence, she considers him to be her sweetest co-star. "How much ever I irritate Sharwanand, but he never gets irritated. Sharwanana is one of the sweetest boys I have ever met genuinely. Though I used to irritate him on the sets but he tolerates me," the actress said at the pre-release event. That's so sweet. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna gets goofy, shows how she minds her own business and stays happy – watch

Talking about Adavallu Meeku Johaarlu, the film is a romantic comedy directed by Tirumala Kishore. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Apart from Rashmika and Sharwanand, the cast of Adavallu Meeku Johaarlu also stars Khushbu, , Urvashi, , Ravi Shakar, to name a few.

Coming to the trailer of Adavallu Meeku Johaarlu, the film talks about Sharwanand being frustrated because of his family. His family members keep rejecting prospective girls for marriage. He later meets Rashmika Mandanna and falls for her. Rashmika is outgoing, fun and challenges the typical mindset around the wedding. Sharwanand and Rashmika's families meet for a talk, Rashmika reveals that her mother doesn't want her to get married. However, if she wants to marry, she has a condition, her husband will do household chores while Rashmika will go and work. The trailer looks super fun. Adavallu Meeku Johaarlu releases on 4th March 2022.