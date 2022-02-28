Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu trailer: Shehnaaz Gill's monologue 'Sada Kutta Kutta' in Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna starrer gets fans excited

Rashmika Mandanna has become very popular thanks to the success of Pushpa: The Rise. Now, the actress is set for another movie titled Aadavallu Meek Johaarlu. She will be sharing the screen space with Sharwanand in this one. The trailer of the film is out and it has received a positive response from the audience. The best part about the trailer is the use of Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill's famous monologue 'Twada Kutta Tommy, Sada Kutta Kutta' in the end by Sharwanand. Also Read - Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: Rashmika Mandanna considers Sharwanand the sweetest co-star; here's why

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu helmed by Tirumala Kishore is a story about a man trying to find himself a perfect wife. He is desperate to settle in matrimony, however, his family members are playing a spoil sport. They keep picking faults in suitors. Then he finds Rashmika Mandanna who seems to be simply perfect marriage material. However, there is a twist. Rashmika Mandanna's mother puts a condition that shocks Sharwanand's family. The character of mother is played by Khushbu and she puts a condition that her daughter will go to work while the son-in-law will have to do all the household chores, take care of kids and more. In the end, we see Sharwanand's character getting drunk and get in a tiff with women. The insertion of Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue seems to be a perfect tactic of makers to grab attention of masses in Hindi belt. Plus, Rashmika's popularity pan-India works in the favour of the film. Watch the video below:

