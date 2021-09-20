Aamir Khan joins Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's fan clubs after watching Love Story trailer; calls Chay 'the best person ever', lauds Sai's dancing skills

Aamir Khan was recently in Hyderabad to spend time with his Laal Singh Chaddha costar, Naga Chaitanya, and decided to make his day as also everyone else's belonging to the cast and crew of Telugu movie Love Story