Kamaal R Khan tried to troll for praising and Tovino Thomas's new film Vaashi, but the Bob Biswas actor's savage response turned the tables. Keerthy and Tovino announced a new film together called Vaashi a couple of hours ago. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress Keerthy shared the first look of herself and Tovino on her social media handle. They both play lawyers in the film helmed by Vishnu Raghav. Now, Abhishek Bachchan shared the first look of Keerthy and Tovino and wished them and the entire team of Vaashi good luck, praising them. KRK replied to his tweet saying, "Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena! (Brother, someday even you Bollywood guys make an incredible film). Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu dances to Vijay's Arabic Kuthu; Bheemla Nayak digital rights sold for whopping price and more

Abhishek had a savage retort for KRK. He replied to KRK's tweet saying, "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. (Will try... You had made one right... Deshdrohi)" Abhishek's retort to KRK has sent netizens on a roasting KRK fest. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Dasara: Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer is a mass family entertainer set in a village – view plot and characterisation [EXCLUSIVE]

Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu starrer to feature biggest action sequence of his career – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) February 19, 2022

KRK replied to Abhishek saying that the budget of his movie has been very less compared to the budget of their films. He compared it to the salary of the makeup artist of their films. KRK also said that he would have made a blockbuster film but the Bollywood people did not let him make it.

Hahaha! Meri film Ke budget (₹1.5Cr) Se Zyada Toh Aap logo Ke Makeup man Ka budget Hota hai. 2nd film Aap Bollywood Walon Ne Banane Nahi Di. Nahi Toh blockbuster Bhi Banakar Dikha Deta! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 19, 2022

Here's how netizens have reacted to the exchange between Abhishek Bachchan and KRK:

Destroyed ???? — Udit Pathak (@Amz_trader009) February 19, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan to KRK pic.twitter.com/6VNcokBc7S — Aϻΐt sΐŇgh (@WickedAkkian) February 19, 2022

Abhishek Bacchan Rocked

KRK shocked pic.twitter.com/NAADLOYd7H — Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) February 19, 2022

Talking about Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas' Vaashi, the film is produced by G Suresh Kumar, Menaka Suresh and Revathy Suresh under the banner of Revathy Kalamandirr and Urvashi Theatres. had announced the name of the film back in 2021, state reports. More deets about Vaashi are awaited.