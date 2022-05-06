Acharya: As Chiranjeevi holidays abroad, letter from Karnataka distributor asking for compensation goes viral on Twitter

Acharya which has turned out to be disaster at the box office, has left exhibitors and distributors in dismay. and 's movie was made at a budget of Rs 140 crores. Forget making a profit, it is nowhere close to recovering its cost of production. The megastar of the Telugu film industry, Chiranjeevi has left for a vacation abroad with his wife. In the middle of all this, a letter from a Karnataka distributor asking for compensation is going viral on social media. The person has written that he has suffered loss to the tune of 75 per cent, and is deep in debt. Take a look at it... Also Read - Lock Upp Grand Finale: From prize money to special guests, all you need to know as Kangana Ranaut-Karan Kundrra show reaches its end

Reputation at stake

Hope these distributors are compensated by team #Acharya pic.twitter.com/AWoEx1So3o — Username already taken (@veerutherocker) May 6, 2022

#Acharya Film distributor open letter to #Chiranjeevi (Rayachur Area) Boss eppudo jump

Movie poi distributors antha rodisthunte industry ki pedda manishi anipinchukone eyana vilasa trip kelladu ala untadhi boss tho pic.twitter.com/Dmhw2anQJd pic.twitter.com/yFmIgKW3Dx — Ramesh (@sadhineniramesh) May 6, 2022

Now, the movie is coming on Amazon Prime Video earlier than expected. The movie was apparently sold for Rs 18 crores. The failure is being discussed widely in trade circles. Filmmaker has come under extreme scrutiny. While Ram Charan has a solid blockbuster with RRR to overcome this disaster, it is tougher for Chiranjeevi and . As per reports, Jr NTR who is doing NTR 30 with Koratala Siva is re-reading the script to make sure it does not go wrong. Koratala Siva and Jr NTR have done Janatha Garage before which was a hit.