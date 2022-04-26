Acharya: Baahubali actress to have a special cameo in Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi starrer

After the stupendous success of RRR, is gearing up for his next big release titled Acharya. The film is very special to him as he will be seen with his father in it. There is tremendous buzz around the film that is going to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022. Well, ahead of its release, here is a big surprise for all the fans. If the latest reports are anything to go by, we will see in it. Well, yes that is the connect we are talking about. Also Read - KGF 2: Yash starrer overtakes PK, 2.0, Baahubali, Sultan – which films are left for it to beat among the highest grossing Indian movies all time?

Earlier, reports had it that is going to be seen in a cameo in Acharya. However, the director of the film recently revealed that her part has been chopped off from the film. He was quoted saying, "After completing the first schedule, I watched the rush and was not convinced. I discussed the same with Megastar garu and he asked me to take the final call. I explained the same to Kajal and she responded with a smile. Kajal's role is completely chopped off from Acharya. plays Neelambari, the love interest of Ram Charan and there is no leading lady for Chiranjeevi garu in Acharya." Even in the trailer of Acharya, there was no glimpse of Kajal Aggarwal.

Now, whispers are being heard that Anushka Shetty may be seen in a song with Chiranjeevi. There is no confirmation on this whatsoever. The makers are maintaining complete silence on this.

Talking about Kajal Aggarwal, the actress is enjoying her motherhood phase. The actress and husband Gautam Kitchlu recently welcomed their baby boy to this world.