Acharya: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's film to release on OTT on this date

and 's Acharya has got a release date. As per Mirchi 9, the movie will air on Amazon Prime Video from May 27, 2022. This is exactly four weeks after the movie hit the theatres. After getting a superb opening at the box office, Acharya's fortunes tanked and how. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya flopped as soon as the bad reviews and bad word-of-mouth came in. Fans have been trolling filmmaker for making such a bad movie. Now, news has come that it will release on May 27, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. The digital rights of the movie has been sold at a good price. In fact, many feel that the makers should have opted for a straight digital release only.

Acharya has collected a little more than USD 5,000 in the past few days. In the domestic circuit, it has made Rs 53 lakh which is one of the lowest. Fans have slammed the director for his bad plot and slow narration. The whole Neelaambari track has also been criticised. Mirchi 9 has reported that Amazon Prime Video was ready to offer a big price if the film had a straight digital release but the production decided against it. Industry experts feel that Acharya kept on getting postponed quite often due to COVID-19, which also made it kind of outdated in public memory.

Fans feel it will be tough for Koratala Siva to move on quickly from this debacle. The film has been trashed on many accounts. Chiranjeevi has a couple of more remakes lined up for release. Ram Charan has RC 15 and other movies. The worst hit is who has had her third flop in a row with Acharya after Radhe Shyam and Beast.