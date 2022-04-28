Megastar is awaiting the release of his movie, Acharya. The film sees him in an action avatar. It is a social drama. At the pre-release event of Acharya, he spoke about an incident when he felt "insulted" and "humiliated" . It seems the said incident in 1989. He had gone to Delhi to collect the Nargis Dutt Award for his movie, Rudraveeni. It seems the Indian Government organized a high tea where they had made a wall for the history for Indian cinema. The wall had pictures of icons like and with small notes written on them. Also Read - Where is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika? Fans feel major missing as Virushka's latest pics go viral

He said he kept on walking in the room hoping to see something on South movie. But there was nothing in the room besides a still of MGR - Jayalalithaa and a pic of , who is considered as one of the defining actors of Malayalam cinema. Chiranjeevi said that they titled it as south films. He said that Government did not even recognize veterans and pioneers like Raj Kumar, Vishnuvardhan, NT Ramarao, Nageshwara Rao or .

Talking to the press and fans, Chiranjeevi said, "I felt very humiliated at that moment. It was like an insult. They portrayed Hindi cinema as Indian cinema. While other films were categorised as 'regional films' and were not given respect." He said that he highlighted the issue but no one paid any heed. But he says films like and RRR have changed the scenario. Today, the whole of India admires South Indian actors, filmmakers and writers. He said that South films have earned the tag of being pan-Indian films.

He said at the event, "Baahubali made me proud as it removed the demarcation between regional and Hindi cinema and proved that we all are a part of Indian film industry. These films have made Telugu audience proud." Gushing about SS Rajamouli who was chief guest at the event, he said he made everyone proud with films like Baahubali and RRR. He termed SS Rajamouli as the "Demigod of Indian cinema", and said he will be remembered forever.