Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi make for big names in the South film industry. The father-son duo is immensely popular. Especially after the stupendous success of RRR, Ram Charan has become famous globally. However, despite all the fame and name, their film Acharya failed to make it big at the box office. The film directed by Koratala Siva made it to the theatres in the month of April, however, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi could not attract the masses and it turned out to be a box office dud. So much that exhibitors reportedly asked for a refund to make up for their loss.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, and have paid a hefty sum to make up for the loss. A report in Gulte.com states that there are rumours suggesting that the duo shelled out almost Rs 20 crore to pay the exhibitors. This comes after reports of Koratala Siva compensating one of the buyers. There is no confirmation on any of this though. For a while now, reports of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi planning to make up for the loss of the exhibitors due to Acharya have been doing the rounds on the internet. Well, this calls for respect.

Upcoming projects

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Ram Charan has two films in his kitty. He is going to be seen in RC 15 and RC 16. The films are yet to receive their titles. Chiranjeevi is next going to be seen in God Father. The film which is jointly produced by Ram Charan also stars in a pivotal role. It is directed by and will make it to the theatres in August this year. We are excited. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates from South Film Industry, Bollywood and more.