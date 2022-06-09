and starrer Acharya was one of the most anticipated films. Ram’s RRR was huge hit and broke many records. So a lot was expected from Acharya. However, the film flopped and the filmmakers and distributors suffered a huge loss. After the film tanked, many distributors wanted their money back from producers. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli's film gets shoutout from Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill; says, 'We are watching again'

Now, according to reports, the filmmakers had already returned a huge chunk of the amount to distributors and exhibitors. It is now believed that the film's director has paid Rs 33 crore to the distributors as a part of the final statement.

The film's budget was reportedly around Rs 140 crore but it managed to make around Rs 40 crore at the box office. Apparently, the film suffered a loss of over Rs 84 crore. It is believed that Chiranjeevi had charged Rs 50 crore for the film while Ram Chran took Rs 10 crore. and were also a part of the film. Pooja's other releases Beast and Radhe Shyam also didn't do well at the box office.

The film was released on OTT earlier than planned. Now, Jr NTR is working with Acharya director Koratala Siva for NTR 30. According to reports, he is re-reading the script to make sure the film is made well. They had earlier worked teamed up for Janatha Garage.

The motion poster of #NTR30, Fury of #NTR30 was shared by music director recently. It got a lot of positive reactions from fans. Fans seem pretty excited for the film.