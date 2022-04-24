Acharya: Kajal Aggarwal IGNORED by Chiranjeevi and makers at launch event? This is what we know

Fans of are waiting with a lot of excitement for Acharya. The pre-release event was held in Hyderabad and attended by SS Rajamouli. The Baahubali - RRR filmmaker was the chief guest at the function. At the event, everyone lavished love on megastar Chiranjeevi. is the director of Acharya. is also a part of the movie. Fans and everyone noticed how Kajal Aggarwal was ignored by the makers and star cast of the film. Not a single person spoke about Kajal Aggarwal at the event. The actress delivered a baby boy on April 19. She is now in Mumbai with her baby. Also Read - Varun Dhawan birthday: Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karan Johar and more celebs wish the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star

As per Mirchi 9, some people at the event suggested that megastar Chiranjeevi could have at least wished Kajal Aggarwal on her baby boy, who has been named Neil. It is very possible that he texted her on the good news but did not do in public. In fact, Upasana Kamineni Konidela who is the daughter-in-law of Chiranjeevi sent Gautam Kitchlu and her love on social media. But people noticed how she was not mentioned in the event. Some speculated that Kajal Aggarwal had difficulty shooting as she was expecting.

Rumours have spread on social media that Kajal Aggarwal's role has been chopped off in the film. She is not to be seen anywhere whether it is the teaser or promos. is being promoted on every platform.

Kajal Aggarwal has worked in many movies with both Chiranjeevi and . She was the actress of Ram Charan's debut movie, . Kajal Aggarwal has romanced Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No. 150.

Kajal Aggarwal is now on a break. After Gautam Kitchlu and she welcomed their son, Neil celebs like Raashi Khanna, , Esha Amin, Upasana Konidela, , and sent her love.