Chiranjeevi's movie Acharya has a pre-release event over the weekend. SS Rajamouli came as the chief guest at the launch. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde were there along with other cast and crew. Everyone knew that Kajal Aggarwal is also a part of Acharya. But there was no mention of the actress anywhere during the press event. People began wondering if she was there in the movie at all, and also raised questions on how Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan did wish her on the birth of her son, Neil. This was despite the fact that Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni wished Kajal Aggarwal on social media.

Now, filmmaker Koratala Siva has confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal's role has been omitted from the film. He told everyone that he wrote a fun role for Kajal Aggarwal. However, in the narrative, Chiranjeevi's character does not have scope for a love interest or so. He decided to chop off Kajal's role. The character did not fit into the whole scheme of things. He said that giving a very small role to an actress of Kajal Aggarwal's stature did not reflect too well on makers. Koratala Siva said that he spoke to Kajal Aggarwal about the situation explaining why her role was chopped off. He said that she understood and accepted his decision.

Kajal Aggarwal who got married in October 2020 delivered her son on April 19, 2022. The actress had been dating Gautam Kitchlu for some time before they decided to get hitched. He is a design and interiors entrepreneur. Kajal Aggarwal got wishes from actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hansika Motwani, Eesha Amin, Anushka Shetty, Raashi Khanna and others on the birth of her first child. Let us see when she decides to resume work in Bollywood and the South film industry.