Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya released today on April 29. However, the highly anticipated film has been reportedly leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more sites. The film also stars Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Agrawal in important roles. It seems piracy is a huge menace for filmmakers. Almost all Indian films are leaked online on the day of the release. Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast and Yash starrer KGF 2 were also leaked online. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill wears Sidharth Shukla’s sun glasses at a recent appearance; Sidnaaz fans hail her PURE love for him
Talking about Acharya, those who have seen it, are left disappointed. Some have appreciated its first half. Have a look at some of the reaction below: Also Read - Karan Kundrra's ADORABLE fan makes a request in the CUTEST way possible; the Dance Deewane Junior host responds
So, are you planning to watch Acharya or have watched it already?
