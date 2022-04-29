and starrer Acharya released today on April 29. However, the highly anticipated film has been reportedly leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more sites. The film also stars , , and Kajal Agrawal in important roles. It seems piracy is a huge menace for filmmakers. Almost all Indian films are leaked online on the day of the release. Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast and Yash starrer KGF 2 were also leaked online. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill wears Sidharth Shukla’s sun glasses at a recent appearance; Sidnaaz fans hail her PURE love for him

Talking about Acharya, those who have seen it, are left disappointed. Some have appreciated its first half. Have a look at some of the reaction below:

#Acharya GA 2/5. Inka Ravi Kiran a kapadali — T H O T A (@thota_J) April 29, 2022

Boss movie release appudu- antis - 1 week mundhu Hype Ledhu

- 2 days mundhu theatres khaali

- 1 day mundhu booking khaali

- release day cinema flop

- after 2/3 days collections chusi Mega mafia

- after 1 month BB kotti kuda Top 2 Ledhu etc etc Enni chudale #Acharya — MegaStar & Tendulkar - The Mass Gods (@MassGodMEGASTAR) April 29, 2022

#PoojaHegde How do you do it ??? Consecutive disasters #RadheShyam #Beast #Acharya How do you pick such scripts ??? — Red Greninja (@RedGreninjaJN) April 29, 2022

So, are you planning to watch Acharya or have watched it already?