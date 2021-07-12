Acharya: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan to resume shooting on THIS date – here's how much of the movie is PENDING

With Acharya, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan star will be seen together in full-fledged roles for the first time. The movie also stars Kajal Agarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood. Mani Sharma is composing the music for the film.