Acharya: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan to resume shooting on THIS date – here's how much of the movie is PENDING

Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan resume shooting of Mega movie Acharya after pausing for a few months due to Covid-19 second wave. The production house released a poster where Ram Charan can be seen sharp in a seinna colour shirt, brown trousers, traditional pale orange scarf and sporting a classic handle bar moustache. Ram Charan’s role is called Siddha and he said to play a pivotal role in the film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and others mourn Dilip Kumar's demise, Simbu to begin shoot for Gautham Menon's Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan and more

Almost 90 percent of the shoot was completed before the Lockdown 2.0. The team will complete the remaining 10 percent in the coming days. Acharya is touted to be an action-drama film, which has already created a sensation with his teaser. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and other South celebs condole the passing of the veteran actor

With Acharya, Mega Star and Mega Power Star will be seen together in full-fledged roles for the first time. The movie also stars , and . The film is bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Mani Sharma is composing the music for the film. Acharya was supposed to release in May 2021 but with soaring Covid-19 cases during the second wave, the movie’s release date got pushed indefinitely to a further date. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's Pushpa tops IMDB list, Sundeep Kishan responds to being called Thalapathy Vijay hater and more

When they were unable to shoot on account of the lockdown, both and rose up to help all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemi inAndhra Pradesh and Telangana by starting an Oxygen Bank to curb the oxygen crisis across the two states. The oxygen banks were being be monitored by Cherry (Ram Charan's nickname) and their daily activities were being handled by the two actors' Fans Association Presidents of various districts. Chiru (that's Chiranjeevi's nickname) also has a few other exciting films in the pipeline For his 153rd movie, Chiranjeevi will be teaming up with director Mohan Raja.