Acharya: Megastar Chiranjeevi REJECTS this request of preggers Kajal Aggarwal for THIS reason

Acharya is one of the most anticipated Telugu-language films starring megastar , , and to name a few. Acharya is going to release on 29 April 2022. And ahead of the release, Kajal Aggarwal put up a request in front of the makers only to get rejected. Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with Gautam Kitchlu. And for a while now, the actress has not signed up for anything and has been enjoying each day of her pregnancy as it comes. But with the release date of Acharya inching closer, the promotions will begin soon. And hence, Kajal wanted to join the cast and crew for the promotions of Acharya as well.

A report in Tollywood.net said that Kajal also wanted to promote the film and record a couple of interviews. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were impressed by Kajal's professionalism. Despite being pregnant, Kajal wanted to be a part of the promotional activities and this impressed the father-son duo. However, the report states that the megastar rejected the request. They asked her to rest and take care of her health. That's so kind of Chiranjeevi and Ram, no?

Coming back to Acharya, the film is an action drama directed by . It is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Acharya also stars , , , Saurav Lokesh to name a few.

For Acharya, the makers built a massive Temple on the set which spread across 20 acres. The megastar was bowled over by the same. He said, "For Acharya, a massive temple town set has been built on 20 acres. The set has got every detailing of a temple which has blown me away. After which I had decided to click the beauty to share it with you all. Art director Suresh and Director Koratala Siva have to be appreciated for building such a massive temple town set. I must also appreciate the producers' Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy and hope the audience also enjoys it on-screen as much as I enjoyed shooting in it. Entire team all the very best and good luck."