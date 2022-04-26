Acharya Megastar Chiranjeevi wants his iconic Tollywood film family to resemble THIS legendary Bollywood Khandaan

Megastar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Acharya with his son and co-star these days. And while promoting the same, Chiranjeevi recalled his conversation with brother . The Konidela family is a huge family down in the South. Almost everyone is into the film business. Chiranjeevi recalled having talked to Pawan Kalyan of his desire to be equivalent to a major Bollywood Khandaan in South. The Kapoors are the biggest Khandaan in Bollywood, everyone knows. And Chiranjeevi recalled telling the Bheemla Nayak actor of wanting to be the Kapoors of the South Cinema. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans trend SAIRAT CONFESSION; Virat-Sai's dreamy wedding pics give us the feels

"There is a Kapoor craze in Hindi cinema. In South Cinema, I also wished for our family to be like that. I'm so happy to see how these kids (from Pawan Kalyan to Allu Arjun and others) have grown up and made a name for themselves in cinema," Chiranjeevi recalled, reports IANS. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Suriya-Akshay Kumar to share screen space in Soorarai Pottru remake, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding deets out and more

Indeed Kapoors have a big name in the Indian film industry. Generations from the Kapoor Khandaan have been associated with the showbiz starting from to , and . They have thoroughly entertained Coming back to the megastar's interview, he also recalled feeling humiliated at an event in the North. Chiranjeevi recalled that he had received Nargis Dutt Award for the Best Feature Film on National Integration for Rudhraveena. At the ceremony, someone mentioned about South region, and hence he felt humiliated. However, with the South movies conquering the pan-India market, the regional lines are blurring. And for that, the actor feels happy, he said. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection worldwide day 12: Yash starrer nears Rs 900 crore; now stands sixth among highest grossing Indian movies worldwide

Talking about Acharya, the film also stars and . He has signed Bhola Shankar with . The actor also has Godfather which is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. It also includes a cameo from .