Acharya Megastar Chiranjeevi wants his iconic Tollywood film family to resemble THIS legendary Bollywood Khandaan

While promoting Acharya, megastar Chiranjeevi recalled having a desire to be considered equivalent to one of the most acclaimed filmy families in Bollywood. Chiranjeevi's Acharya will also star Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde.