took to social media to announce the trailer release date of his upcoming film Acharya. He tweeted, "Witness the Mighty #AcharyaTrailer on 12th April ! #AcharyaOnApr29 Megastar @KChiruTweets @AlwaysRamCharan #Sivakoratala @MsKajalAggarwal @hegdepooja #ManiSharma @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro @adityamusic." Written and directed by , the film also stars Ram's father , and . Have a look at his tweet below:

Fans are reacting on this and seem pretty excited. “Done with RRR now it's time for Mighty Megastar with Mega power star (Lion ? king with Simba )?? #AcharyaTrailer,” wrote a user. Another user wrote, “Just now finished watching #RRR second time and still in the trance of #Ramcharan and now this news. This is WOW ?? Eagerly waiting to see Father and Son Combo and #AcharyaTrailer ??”

Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Done with RRR now it's time for Mighty Megastar with Mega power star (Lion ? king with Simba )??#AcharyaTrailer pic.twitter.com/ElJi1vpxo3 — surendra reddy (@surendra_offl) April 9, 2022

I'm waiting my boss and little boss ????? pic.twitter.com/jC1UkexzUI — Jai Chiranjeevi ?Jai sree mukhi (@asreeram1980) April 9, 2022

Just now finished watching #RRR second time and still in the trance of #Ramcharan and now this news. This is WOW ?? Eagerly waiting to see Father and Son Combo and #AcharyaTrailer ??#Acharya #RRRMovie — Praman (@Pradeep74662603) April 9, 2022

Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR along with Jr NTR. The film is doing exceptionally well at the box office.