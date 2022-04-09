Ram Charan took to social media to announce the trailer release date of his upcoming film Acharya. He tweeted, “Witness the Mighty #AcharyaTrailer on 12th April ! #AcharyaOnApr29 Megastar @KChiruTweets @AlwaysRamCharan #Sivakoratala @MsKajalAggarwal @hegdepooja #ManiSharma @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro @adityamusic.” Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Ram’s father Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal. Have a look at his tweet below: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fan write to show's writer requesting for sole focus on #RaYa
Fans are reacting on this and seem pretty excited. “Done with RRR now it's time for Mighty Megastar with Mega power star (Lion ? king with Simba )?? #AcharyaTrailer,” wrote a user. Another user wrote, “Just now finished watching #RRR second time and still in the trance of #Ramcharan and now this news. This is WOW ?? Eagerly waiting to see Father and Son Combo and #AcharyaTrailer ??”
Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Ajay Devgn has an epic comeback for Amitabh Bachchan who trolled him for his Vijaypath bike scene
Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR along with Jr NTR. The film is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan involved in assault case, Kajal Aggarwal stuns in maternity photoshoot and more
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.