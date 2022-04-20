After the super success of RRR, is now looking forward to his next film Acharya with his megastar father . The father and son duo will be seen sharing the screen space after a long time and fans are super excited to see them on the big screen together. Acharya also stars and in the lead role. Ram Charan is now promoting Acharya as the film is all set to release on 29th April 2022. Recently, in an interview, Ram shared an emotional moment from the sets that he shared with his father. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul and other celebs who kept fans waiting to make their relationship official

Ram Charan opened up on shooting with Chiranjneevi sharing that he and his father practically spent a lot of time working on the project. Mind you, this was going to be a cameo that was extended to a good length cameo in Acharya. Ram Charan revealed that they would eat together and even work out together. As they were about to wrap up shooting for the movie and head home, Ram had a feeling that he should cherish the moments forever.

Chiranjeevi later opened up to Charan and said, "We will never be able to relive these moments, Charan. What a blessing it is to be on the same journey!! I intend to make the most of this situation." Ram was left speechless by his father's words and revealed that he cried as he hugged him after that. Indeed, one of the most emotional moments for a father-son duo.

While talking to Variety, Ram opened up about working with his father. He was asked if he felt intimidated. "I would say acting with a man who’s really done 40 years in this field and 150 films plus, that is intimidating me more than acting with my father," Ram said. He called it a beautiful and a learning experience.

Acharya is written and directed by and bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company.