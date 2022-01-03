Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The movie, which also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde, is slated to release on 4th February 2022, and today, the makers released the new song of the film titled Saana Kastam. It is composed by Mani Sharma, and Revanth and Geetha Madhuri have sung the song. The track features Chiranjeevi and Regina Cassandra. The veteran actor took to Twitter to share the song with his fans. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump as she poses with husband Gautam Kitchlu – watch video
He tweeted, “Turn on your speakers and get dancing #SaanaKastam Full song out now https://youtu.be/Kn42r5UUhqE #Acharya #AcharyaOnFeb4th #SivaKoratala @ReginaCassandra @singerrevanth @geethasinger @bhaskarabhatla @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro @adityamusic.” Also Read - Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal stuns in a green gown as she holidays with Gautam Kitchlu in Dubai — view pics
Well, fans of Chiranjeevi have loved the track and they are praising his dance moves a lot. A fan tweeted, “Boss is back.” Another fan wrote, “New Year starts with a Bang of #SaanaKastam Song Wishing a best of luck to the #chiru.” A fan tweeted that “Age is just a number” for Chiranjeevi. Also Read - RRR: Here's the real reason why SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's magnum opus is postponed [EXCLUSIVE]
While fans can’t stop praising the amazing dance moves of Chiranjeevi, they are not much happy with the audio of the track, and they are calling it an average song. Check out the tweets below…
Well, let's hope that the next song of the film impresses the audience. Moviegoers are excited to watch Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in a film together. But, recently while talking to BollywoodLife, Charan revealed that he wasn't the first choice for the film. The actor told us, “I mean, it was not my decision. Yes, I'm a part producer in that, but, initially, we had many choices...like someone from outside the family of course."
“However, our director, Koratala Siva sir had decided somehow, one day, to call me and say, 'I know you're working on RRR, I know we cannot ask Rajamouli sir for time out from RRR for our film (Acharya), but I'm not able to think beyond you in terms of the script requirement, the script comfort to have me in it.' So, the script demanded it...not like we both decided (Chiranjeevi and him)...come on, let's make a movie together. I think the director and the script demanded it and Rajamouli sir gave the time off the sets (of RRR) for my film (Acharya) and it meant a lot. More than for me, it meant a lot for my mother, the fans, and the script that I came into the project," he added.
