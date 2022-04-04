Ram Charan's next release, Acharya, has already begun picking up steam, more so since it's the first time that he will be sharing screen space with his legendary superstar father, , in a full-fledged role. Even as RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, and costarring Jr. NTR, with and in extended cameos, is breaking box office records left right and centre, Mega Power Star fans already have their eyes trained on his next project. Given the amount of time an actor needs to dedicate for a Rajamouli project, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has delayed pushed RRR's release date multiple times, Ram Charan was last see on the big screen before RRR back in 2019's Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Also Read - BTS x Grammys 2022: From AR Rahman's son AR Ameen posing with Butter hitmakers to Kim Taehyung-Olivia Rodrigo's 'moment of the night' - ARMYs here's a recap!

Hence, people can't wait for Acharya. Well, if you're among those, then we've got some very exciting news for you. A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that the Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer, directed by Koratala Siva, which also features and as the leading ladies, will drop it's long-awaited trailer either on 13th, 14th or 15th April. Apparently, the makers are still working out which of these three dates suit them the best.

Prior to the release of RRR, BollywoodLife caught up with Ram Charan for an exclusive interview, where he not only dropped a huge bomb about his and father Chiranjeevi's roles, but also revealed why Acharya was the film where he and Chiranjeevi finally decided to share screen space in full-fledged roles, and how he was initially never meant to act in the movie. "I mean, it was not my decision. Yes, I'm a part producer in that, but, initially, we had many choices...like someone from outside the family of course. And we (him and Chiru sir) are playing naxals," Ram Charan said.

Watch Ram Charan's entire video interview below:

There you have it – the latest dope on Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya trailer.