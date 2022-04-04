Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal starrer's long-awaited glimpse to release on THIS date [EXCLUSIVE]

If you loved Ram Charan in RRR or have been a fan of the star from before, then boy, have we got an exciting update for you about the actor's next movie, Acharya, with director Koratala Siva and costarring his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi