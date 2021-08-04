Acharya update: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's film nears completion; father-son call for attention in matching clothes

Mega Star and Mega Power Star will be seen together in a film called Acharya. It is one of the most awaited films as it brings the father-son duo under frame. Fans are more than excited to witness the power of this father-son duo. Well, we have got an update for you. As per the reports, Acharya is nearing its completion. The stars have wrapped up its talkie. The production house informed that shoot of only two songs are yet to completed. Also Read - From RRR connect to Jr NTR's comeback on TV: Here are 5 things to know about Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

With this announcement, we also got to see two new pictures of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan posing together. In the picture, tThe father and son duo can be seen twinning and striking a pose in all olive, forest camouflage outfit. Although there are a lot of pictures of the renowned duo on the Internet, this seems remarkably special because this is for the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are coming together in full-fledged roles. Also Read - Trending OTT News: From Karan Johar steps in to host OTT version of Bigg Boss 15 to Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara completes a year and more

With each passing look, the hype around the film is piquing for the right reasons. Acharya is directed by and produced by Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. The movie also stars Pooja Hedge, and Kajal Agarwal in lead roles. Updates on the film to soon be announced by the production house. The film was supposed to have a worldwide release on May 13, however, due to the Coronavirus situation, the shooting schedule of the film took a setback. Fans are now waiting for the makers to announce its new release date. The film also stars and Sonu Sood. Also Read - Narappa: Chiranjeevi reviews Venkatesh and Priyamani starrer drama and you will definitely agree with his verdict

Meanwhile, Ram Charan also has RRR in his the pipeline. It is a big-budget movie with stars like Jr NTR, , and playing key roles.