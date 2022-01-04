As per the latest development in the sexual assault and kidnapping case against Malayalam actor and filmmaker Dileep, the actress who had accused him has written a fervent plea to the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that the accused has manipulated the trial in his favour. Her plea comes on the heels of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) VN Anilkumar resigning last week, protesting the attitude of Judge Honey Verghese. This is the second instance of an SPP leaving her case midway after becoming losing confidence in the impartiality of the judge. Dileep has been accused of paying a man named Pulsar Suni to kidnap and sexually assault the victim. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Kerala Director General of Police (DGP). Also Read - From Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni to Kalidas Jayaram's Mr. and Ms. Rowdy – 6 Malayalam movies headed the OTT way; release dates inside

Her letter to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan comes after Balachandrakumar a filmmaker and self-confessed former fried of Dileep has come forth, claiming that the accused and Pulsar Suni were on very good terms while also alleging that Dileep had tried influencing a key witness called Sagar Vincent. In response, Dileep has written to the DGP, imploring not to investigate the case further, alleging that Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju Paulose has conspired against him by producing Balachandrakumar as a witness in the case at the last minute just to save the former's reputation. Also Read - Shanaya Katwe, Laila Khan, Maria Susairaj – 5 actors who made headlines for brutal crimes

The petition reads: “The above officer seems to have realised by sitting in the Court throughout the examination of witnesses that the defense could successfully bring on record the falsity of allegations levelled against the petitioner in his final report and dishonest acts of himself and his team during investigation is exposed during the trial. It seems the officer is scared that if the presiding officer who recorded the evidence of 202 witnesses is allowed to pass a verdict in the matter it will affect his career which he has deliberately built up using false propaganda in media. All the witnesses to prove his (Baiju Paulose) conclusions incorporated in the final report had exhausted and his stock of witnesses to prove the false allegations against the petitioner (Dileep) got over.” Also Read - Vishnu Vishal, Pawan Kalyan, Dileep, Kamal Haasan: 7 South stars who took a second chance at marriage — view pics

We hope that the just party gets a fair trial.