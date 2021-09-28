Actor-filmmaker Posani Krishna Murali BLASTS Power Star Pawan Kalyan over the false remuneration claim; says, 'I’m ready for a slipper shot if proven wrong'

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's recent speech at the pre-release event of Republic, has garnered everyone's attention. In his controversial speech, the Vakeel Saab star dragged Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu and criticized the AP government on the issue of movie ticket pricing. Now, actor and filmmaker Posani Krishna Murali has slammed Pawan Kalyan and said that there is no harm in raising the issue of ticket pricing but he can't compare himself with the CM of the state. Also Read - Power Star Pawan Kalyan comments on Jr NTR's unique dance moves and his words will make all Young Tiger fans jump with joy
He also blasted the Gabbar Singh actor on remuneration claims and said, "You (Pawan Kalyan) claimed that you are charging Rs 10 Cr as remuneration for a movie. You are thinking that the people are fools? Aren't you charging Rs 50 Cr as paycheck for a film. I'm ready for a slipper shot if proven wrong. According to you, you are chagrining Rs 10 cr per film, I will offer you Rs 15 cr per film. Will you sign four films with me?" Well, it will be interesting to see what Pawan will reply to Posani after this comment.
On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Bheemla Nayak, which also features Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma and Aishwarya Rajesh in pivotal roles. The film is the remake of Prithviraj and Biju Menon's Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It is directed by Saagar K. Chandra from a screenplay written by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. It will lock horns with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the box office in January 2022.
