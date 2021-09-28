Actor-filmmaker Posani Krishna Murali BLASTS Power Star Pawan Kalyan over the false remuneration claim; says, 'I’m ready for a slipper shot if proven wrong'

Actor-turned-politician 's recent speech at the pre-release event of Republic, has garnered everyone's attention. In his controversial speech, the Vakeel Saab star dragged and and criticized the AP government on the issue of movie ticket pricing. Now, actor and filmmaker has slammed Pawan Kalyan and said that there is no harm in raising the issue of ticket pricing but he can't compare himself with the CM of the state. Also Read - Power Star Pawan Kalyan comments on Jr NTR's unique dance moves and his words will make all Young Tiger fans jump with joy

He also blasted the Gabbar Singh actor on remuneration claims and said, "You (Pawan Kalyan) claimed that you are charging Rs 10 Cr as remuneration for a movie. You are thinking that the people are fools? Aren't you charging Rs 50 Cr as paycheck for a film. I'm ready for a slipper shot if proven wrong. According to you, you are chagrining Rs 10 cr per film, I will offer you Rs 15 cr per film. Will you sign four films with me?" Well, it will be interesting to see what Pawan will reply to Posani after this comment.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Bheemla Nayak, which also features , , Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, and in pivotal roles. The film is the remake of Prithviraj and 's Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It is directed by Saagar K. Chandra from a screenplay written by . The film is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. It will lock horns with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the box office in January 2022.