Actor Thulasi passes away due to COVID-19 complications; Radikaa Sarathkumar, Mohan Raman and others express grief

Veteran Tamil actor Joker Thulasi passed away on Sunday (May 9) in Chennai due to Covid-19 complications. He was known for acting in films like Thamizhachi, Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, Avathara Purushan and Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum. The actor was also seen in TV serials like Vani Rani, Kolangal, Azhagu and Keladi Kanmani. Many people from the industry took to social media to mourn the loss.

Radikaa Sarathkumar shares a picture of the veteran actor and wrote, “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person, has been in theatre & movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm (sic).”

Actor Mohan wrote, “RIP - " Joker " Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid 70s . A very affable person , deeply interested in Astrology etc . I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi (sic).”

He made his debut as an actor in the 1976 Tamil film, Ungalil Oruthi which was directed by Devaraj-Mohan in April, 1976.

India is going through a horrific second wave of COVID-19. There are around 4 lakh daily cases being recorded every day and the death toll is around 4000 each day.