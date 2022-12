Telugu star is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors of the country. He has had been in the news for his rumoured love affair with his Adipurush costar until the latter cleared the air saying they are untrue. While reports of Prabhas' marriage have been going on for the past few years, the star recently revealed when he plans to get married. Also Read - Avatar 2 The Way Of Water Movie Review: Adipurush director Om Raut calls the film 'phenomenal experience'; gets severely trolled

Prabhas will be seen making an appearance on ’s talk show Unstoppable 2. In the recent promo shared by Aha Video, Prabhas was seen having a gala time with the host. Prabhas was greeted with a loud cheer from the audience and he had a wide smile on his face. Also Read - Pathaan, Pushpa: The Rule and more most anticipated Indian films of 2023 [Watch Video]

In the video, Balakrishna was seen grilling Prabhas over his marriage plans. The actor was welcomed as a guest along with actor Gopichand. Balakrishna told Prabhas that Sharwanand told him that he will get married after him. He then asked Prabhas to answer the question and he replied saying that he will get married after . Also Read - Rana Daggubati birthday special: Did you know Baahubali star REJECTED these films? Here's the list

"Recently, when Sharwanand appeared on the show, I asked him about his marriage and the answer was that he will marry after you. So now you have to tell me when it is that you are going to marry,” Balakrishna asked. To which, Prabhas replied, "If Sarwanand has said that he will marry after me, then I should say that I will marry after Salman Khan does.”

Prabhas then gets asked whether he charms women or they just fall in love with his personality. Gopichand also joined Balakrishna on stage and pulled Prabhas' leg. Towards the end, Prabhas was also seen expressing his love and respect towards late superstar Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna.

Recently, on the sets of celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, when spoke to about names of a few eligible single women from the Hindi film industry, he avoided Kriti's name saying, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath."

This fueled rumours of Prabhas and Kriti's secret relationship. Kriti then took to Instagram to shut down the rumours. She also put a 'fake news' sticker. Reposting Kriti's Instagram Story, Varun also clarified, "Guys you had ur fun but it's just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild."