Prabhas starrer Adipurush is for all intent and purposes one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian films, and the fact that it's being projected as a pan-India film, mounted on lavish budget, against the backdrop of Hindu mythology, from the Director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Om Raut, makes Adipurush all the more anticipated. However, after being announced in mid 2020, there's been relatively no update from the makers, except for the inclusion of Saif Ali Khan as the chief antagonist and Kriti Sanon as the leading lady, which seems to have now tested the patience of Prabhas fans, who's venting their annoyance on Twitter by trending 'Wake Up Team Adipurush', today, 23rd May, since morning.

Check out the best #WakeUpTeamAdipurush tweets below:

Take Seriously About #Adipurush Movie , I think U r neglecting This without giving Hype for the Movie , Then What is the need Of Doing a Big Movie With India's Biggest Pan Indian Star without Promotions sir @omraut ? #WakeUpTeamAdipurush — Roaring REBELS (@RoaringRebels_) May 22, 2022

Old city lo PB fans Ekkuva ?? Mass Range lo celebrations chestharu ( PB B'day )?

2 years back Vella Malli Ee year Celebrations ki Vellaali....#Prabhas #WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH pic.twitter.com/OxzfHuCO6G — Nuthan (@TheNuthan) May 22, 2022

Are @omraut Anna ni mentioned chesi disturb cheyyakandira ?

Full bottle eskoni anna deep sleep lo unnadu..#WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH pic.twitter.com/e66vWjTOmW — 『ᗋҟѕʜαℽ』 (@belieberbwoy) May 23, 2022

It's been 2 years since u have announced this project. Still u didn't give any single update about the film except Announcement of crew. Please don't play with our Patience.@omraut#WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH

Please announce the first look Update. https://t.co/sKI2CcWgwp — I_am_pavan ᴬᵈⁱᵖᵘʳᵘˢʰ? (@PavanKa27607032) May 22, 2022

It's time for love letter

Not succide letter

-radha krishnakumar#WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH pic.twitter.com/1jpqRcf1tQ — dark knight (@_darrkknight) May 22, 2022

What's your problem @omraut , pls release #Adipurush first look asap, it will kick start our next election campaign and help us to win next election !#WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH — PBSena? (@PBSena01) May 22, 2022

Adipurush has all the potential & capacity to become as one of the India's biggest hits..so start giving regular updates & maintain some hype @rajeshnair06 @omraut ?#WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH — Ruthless REBELS (@RuthlessREBELS_) May 22, 2022

In Ground Reality No one knows that there's an Project for Prabhas named as #AdiPurush Screening on Jan 12th 2023 If you don't take care abt updates and Promotions. It will be tough task around South India

Please take special concern &start giving updates#WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH — #Adipurush???? (@PrasadShettty) May 22, 2022

Atleast Give FirstLook Of #Adipurush For Which whole india is waiting For ???️?️ @omraut in real soon #WakeUpTeamAdipurush — Roaring REBELS (@RoaringRebels_) May 22, 2022

Give atleast one poster, still or update related to ur biggest film @TSeries @omraut Don't test fans patience #WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH pic.twitter.com/MNkyJhMTBF — Âjju ? (@AKS_Addict) May 22, 2022

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, produced by 's T-Series, and starring , and Saif Ali Khan, is slated to release on 12th January 2023.