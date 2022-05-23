Prabhas starrer Adipurush is for all intent and purposes one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian films, and the fact that it's being projected as a pan-India film, mounted on lavish budget, against the backdrop of Hindu mythology, from the Director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Om Raut, makes Adipurush all the more anticipated. However, after being announced in mid 2020, there's been relatively no update from the makers, except for the inclusion of Saif Ali Khan as the chief antagonist and Kriti Sanon as the leading lady, which seems to have now tested the patience of Prabhas fans, who's venting their annoyance on Twitter by trending 'Wake Up Team Adipurush', today, 23rd May, since morning.
Check out the best #WakeUpTeamAdipurush tweets below:
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, and starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is slated to release on 12th January 2023.
