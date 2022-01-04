Adipurush: Bhushan Kumar is all praises for Prabhas; gives an UPDATE about the film

has many interesting films lined up, and all his upcoming movies are pan-India films that are being made in multiple languages. One of the most awaited films of the actor is Adipurush which is based on Ramayana. The movie, which is directed by Om Raut, also stars , Saif Ali Khan, and . While Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram, Saif portrays the character of in the movie. Adipurush is produced by , and recently, in an interview, he spoke about Prabhas and the film. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa may soon be available on streaming platforms, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam offered Rs 350 crore and more

While talking about making pan-India films with Prabhas, Bhushan Kumar told Pinkvilla, "Prabhas is a Pan India actor and obviously, as a producer I want to work on films which are Pan India. didn't do the kind of business (that was expected). But his lowest business was also a hit business of Hindi movies."

Further revealing about Adipurush, Kumar said, "Adipurush is tailormade for Prabhas. He will be seen as Lord Ram in it and he has done a fabulous job. It's our most awaited film and we are expecting to release it in 2022. It is Ramayana and will be a different visual treat for the audience."

After Adipurush, Bhushan will be teaming up with Prabhas once again for a movie titled Spirit which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga ( fame). While talking about Spirit, the filmmaker told the portal, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga made Kabir Singh and he knows the North Indian sensibilities. Spirit is a long way, but it will be a great film. Prabhas is playing a cop for the first time in it.”

Apart from Adipurush and Spirit, Prabhas will also be seen in movies like Radhe Shyam and Salaar. Radhe Shyam is slated to release on 14th January 2022. Well, there were reports that the movie might get postponed, but there’s no official announcement about it.