Prabhas starrer Adipurush is the most awaited film. People are eagerly waiting for Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Kriti Sanon recently that she wrapped up shooting for the film. Today, the actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her last day with director Om Raut. She penned down an emotional note about her character. She wrote, "Can’t believe this journey has come to an end so soon! My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I’m extremely proud to have played: JANAKI ! Her loving heart, her pious soul and her unshakable strength will somewhere stay within me forever!" Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next to be a bilingual, Kriti Sanon wraps up Adipurush, Good news for Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and more

"Thank you @omraut for giving me Janaki and believing that i could carry the weight and responsibility that the character came with. Thank you for holding my hand through this journey and finding her with me! Your vision is extraordinary and I can’t wait for the world to see it! A film I’ll always be extremely proud of! ❤️ #Adipurush Have had the most wonderful time shooting with @actorprabhas #Saif and @mesunnysingh To hopefully many many more together! Gonna miss you all!" she added. Also Read - Is this a JOKE? Prabhas hikes fee for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit to this INSANE amount and makers agree?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Earlier, director Om Raut also shared pictures with Kriti and wrote, "Dear Kriti, it was magical watching you play Janaki. Can’t believe your part is wrapped up. What a lovely journey!!! #Adipurush @kritisanon" Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to romance Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Read deets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Om Raut (@omraut)

Adipurush also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and in the lead. The film is said to be a visual extravaganza. Adipurush is a VFX heavy film plus it stars several notable faces. The budget of the film is touted to Rs 500 crore. If the media reports are anything to go by actor Prabhas is charging a whopping Rs 150 crore for Adipurush. If the reports are true, well then, this will be the first time such a HUGE amount to be ever charged by any actor. Adipurush features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Sita, Sunny as Lakshman and Saif as . As per the latest reports, the film is currently in the last leg of filming. Adipurush is being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously. Adipurush will release on 11 August 2022 alongside Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam dubbed versions.