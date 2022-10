Ever since the Adipurush teaser dropped, it has been met with criticism across all quarters, with some of it warranted against what looks like pretty shoddily done VFX and CGI, while some of it pretty misguided against the looks of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan as Ram, Sita and Raavan. Now, the Om Raut directorial is slated to release next year on 12th January. However, after all that's gone down, new reports have been surfacing that suggest the Adipurush release date could be shifted, and the reasons expand further than the current criticism meeting the movie. So, what are these reasons that could get Adipurush postponed?

Adipurush release date postponed

As mentioned before, the Adipurush teaser has been met with ubiquitous criticism. However, as we also said, this doesn't seem to be the only reason why the makers are contemplating a postponement of the release date. As per a report in entertainment news website Telugu cinema, what has also got the makers of the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer worried is that three big South movies, including Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya and Varisu, starring big names, have been locked for a Sankranti release next year – the same holiday weekend that Adipurush has been looking to cash in on.

The former two are big Telugu releases, gunning for the same market and audience as Adipurush. Now, given the current negativity around it, the makers are apparently pondering over the wisdom of clashing with these two films as also Varisu in the larger South market.