Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh is one of the highly anticipated films. The mega-budget film helmed by Om Raut is expected to release on June 16 2023. It has been in the making for a while now and Prabhas' fans are waiting to see him on the big screen again ASAP. Adipurush is based on Ramayana with Prabhas' name being Raghava, Saif Ali Khan being Lankesh and Kriti Sanon being Janaki. On the occasion of Ram Navami, the makers of Adipurush released a new poster that showed the cast as Lord Ram, Sita and Sunny Singh being Laxman. Now, this poster has got negative attention as an independent artist has accused the makers of plagiarism. Also Read - Adipurush Poster sparks controversy; police complaint filed; Here's what you need to know [Watch Video]

Team Adipurush accused of plagiarism

On Reddit, Pratik Sanghar made a post stating that the artwork is very similar to what he has made. In a long note, he introduced himself as a concept artist from India. He wrote that a year ago, he made his exploration of Lord Shri Ram's possible look for a Ramayan Epic and blamed the official concept artist of Adipurush literally stealing his artwork by mix matching it with something similar and calling it his own. He said that he wasn't informed nor compensated for the same. He also promised to share the links to his artwork. Also Read - Adipurush: Makers of Prabhas starrer drop a new poster featuring Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman; fans bowled over by music; chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Along with the note, he shared a screenshot of a note and artwork shared by TP Vijayan in which he penned that it was an official look development art made for the film Adipurush. Also Read - Adipurush to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Bollywood posters that failed to impress audience

Check out Pratik Sangha's post below:

Netizens are divided on this. Many are sympathising with him and are hoping that he gets his due credit. While one of the comments read "It doesn't look like TP Vijayan is in any way associated with Adipurush. Seems more like an individual trying to associate himself with a project for obvious reasons."

But it seems Pratik Sanghar soon realised that the artwork wasn't plagiarised by Adipurush team. As a note a few hours ago from him revealed that the guy was pretending to working on the big project and Adipurush team has nothing to do with it. His message read, "This is me Pratik Sanghar, whose art was plagiarized.Thanks to one of the redditer for bringing this info to light. From the research I have come to realize that this guys is pretending to be working on this big project. He has also plagiarized other artists work claiming it to be his own while pretending to be working on this projects. When it's not true. So No Adipurush team hasn't used my artwork. I just want this clarified!!" This clears the air.

Earlier, the team of Adipurush starring , , Saif Ali Khan and was heavily trolled for the CGI and VFX used in the teaser of the film. Saif Ali Khan's look in the film received heavy backlash too.