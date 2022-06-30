Adipurush: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's chemistry to be the highlight of the film? [Deets Inside]

Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming films. The movie is based on Ramayana, and Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram. Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Sita, and Saif will be seen as Raavan. Fans of Prabhas have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the film, but here’s a news that will surely make moviegoers excited for the film. Reportedly, Prabhas and Kriti’s chemistry has impressed everyone who has seen the glimpses of the film. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns and more BIGGIES that are set to entertain the audience in July 2022

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's chemistry in Adipurush

A source close to the film who has watched some scenes stated, "Last week, the entire cast and film team had gotten together at director Om Raut's house to celebrate what they have achieved till now and to see how the film is shaping up. They also watched some of Kriti and Prabhas' scenes, which have turned out very well. The chemistry between them has translated beautifully; they just make for a fabulous pair on screen."

Prabhas hikes fees for Adipurush

Adipurush was slated to release in August this year but has been postponed to 12th January 2023. A few days ago, BollywoodLife had reported that has hiked his fees for the film, and this has put the producers in a fix as the budget shoots up by 25%. Reportedly, earlier Prabhas was getting Rs. 90-100 crore for the film, and now, he has asked for Rs. 120 crore. Well, it's quite surprising that Prabhas is asking for a hike in fees despite the failure of his last release Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, apart from Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in Salaar and Spirit. Talking about Kriti, the actress has Shehzada, Bhediya, and Ganapath lined up. All three films are slated to release this year. Shehzada and Bhediya are slated to release in November, and Ganapath will hit the big screens on Christmas 2022.