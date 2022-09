Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The movie is based on Ramayana, and Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in it. The fans of the actor were eagerly waiting for a glimpse of him as Lord Ram. Today, makers finally unveiled a first-look poster featuring Prabhas, and it has failed to impress the fans. Prabhas’ fans surely expected something much better, and that’s why they are disappointed. Also Read - Adipurush actor Prabhas to Thalapathy Vijay: These South Indian superstars look flawless even without make-up

One of the fans also tweeted that the fan-made posters were better than this. Check out the tweets of the fans below…

Fan Made posters are far better than this.. #Adipurush #AdipurushTeaser — Shivank Sharma (@iam_Shivank) September 30, 2022

Prabhas ka look yrr ?‍♂️?‍♂️.. Mujee laga shooting k waqt bht hi azeeb Dhik rha tha tou mujhe laga vfx se sahi kr denge bt.. ?? — ʟɪʙʀᴏᴄᴜʙɪᴄᴜʟᴀʀɪsᴛ :) (@Idyllic_Wasim) September 30, 2022

Not impressed bro? — Adipurush? (@MSK121811897) September 30, 2022

Expected a better poster with better face cut. Looks like average. Fans ke liye accha hai lekin dusron ke liye impressive nahi hai. — Md Faraz Ali Ahmed (@mdfaraz_ali) September 30, 2022

The makers are going to unveil the poster and a teaser on 2nd October 2022 on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. While the first look has failed to impress, let's hope that poster and the teaser impress the fans.

Adipurush is shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore which makes it one of the most expensive Indian movies.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush was slated to release in August this year. But, to avoid the clash with starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, the film was postponed. It will not hit the big screens on 12th January 2023. ' last two films, and Radhe Shyam had failed to impress. So, moviegoers have high expectations from Adipurush.