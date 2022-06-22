Prabhas starrer Adipurush is for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian films, and the fact that it's being projected as a pan-India film, mounted on lavish budget, against the backdrop of Hindu mythology, from the Director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Om Raut, makes Adipurush all the more anticipated. That Being said, the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer seems to be facing choppy waters now and that, too, due to its lead star. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 trailer is out of this world, Hansal Mehta and Sony LIV reunite for the untold story of R&AW and more

Prabhas hikes fee for Adipurush; budget shoots up by 25%

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Prabhas has supposedly asked the makers of Adipurush to hike his fee to a jaw-dropping ₹120 crore. Earlier, his fee for the movie was said to be somewhere between ₹90-100 crore. What this has done now is apparently put the producers in a fix because on one hand, giving into Prabhas' demand shoots the budget up by about 25%, and on the other, with a sizeable portion of the film left to shoot, not giving into his demand could create unwanted friction on the setd. What's more astonishing is the actor's demand despite the disastrous performance of Radhe Shyam at the box office.

Earlier, Prabhas fans trended 'Wake Up Team Adipurush'

Amongst other unwanted news for the film, it seems Prabhas fans are also quite upset as after being announced in mid 2020, there's been relatively no update from the makers, except for the inclusion of Saif Ali Khan as the chief antagonist and Kriti Sanon as the leading lady, which seems to have tested the patience of Prabhas fans, who had vented their annoyance on Twitter by trending 'Wake Up Team Adipurush'. Check out the best #WakeUpTeamAdipurush tweets below:

Take Seriously About #Adipurush Movie , I think U r neglecting This without giving Hype for the Movie , Then What is the need Of Doing a Big Movie With India's Biggest Pan Indian Star without Promotions sir @omraut ? #WakeUpTeamAdipurush — Roaring REBELS (@RoaringRebels_) May 22, 2022

Old city lo PB fans Ekkuva ?? Mass Range lo celebrations chestharu ( PB B'day )?

2 years back Vella Malli Ee year Celebrations ki Vellaali....#Prabhas #WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH pic.twitter.com/OxzfHuCO6G — Nuthan (@TheNuthan) May 22, 2022

Are @omraut Anna ni mentioned chesi disturb cheyyakandira ?

Full bottle eskoni anna deep sleep lo unnadu..#WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH pic.twitter.com/e66vWjTOmW — 『ᗋҟѕʜαℽ』 (@belieberbwoy) May 23, 2022

It's been 2 years since u have announced this project. Still u didn't give any single update about the film except Announcement of crew. Please don't play with our Patience.@omraut#WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH

Please announce the first look Update. https://t.co/sKI2CcWgwp — I_am_pavan ᴬᵈⁱᵖᵘʳᵘˢʰ? (@PavanKa27607032) May 22, 2022

It's time for love letter

Not succide letter

-radha krishnakumar#WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH pic.twitter.com/1jpqRcf1tQ — dark knight (@_darrkknight) May 22, 2022

What's your problem @omraut , pls release #Adipurush first look asap, it will kick start our next election campaign and help us to win next election !#WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH — PBSena? (@PBSena01) May 22, 2022

Adipurush has all the potential & capacity to become as one of the India's biggest hits..so start giving regular updates & maintain some hype @rajeshnair06 @omraut ?#WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH — Ruthless REBELS (@RuthlessREBELS_) May 22, 2022

In Ground Reality No one knows that there's an Project for Prabhas named as #AdiPurush Screening on Jan 12th 2023 If you don't take care abt updates and Promotions. It will be tough task around South India

Please take special concern &start giving updates#WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH — #Adipurush???? (@PrasadShettty) May 22, 2022

Atleast Give FirstLook Of #Adipurush For Which whole india is waiting For ???️?️ @omraut in real soon #WakeUpTeamAdipurush — Roaring REBELS (@RoaringRebels_) May 22, 2022

Give atleast one poster, still or update related to ur biggest film @TSeries @omraut Don't test fans patience #WakeUpTeamADIPURUSH pic.twitter.com/MNkyJhMTBF — Âjju ? (@AKS_Addict) May 22, 2022

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, produced by 's T-Series, and starring , and Saif Ali Khan, is slated to release on 12th January 2023.