Superstar Prabhas is going through a tough time. His uncle Krishnam Raju who was an actor and BJP politican passed away this weekend. He was also seen outside a doctor's clinic. Fans are worried if he is doing alright or not. Now, there is some good news. Prabhas whose last movie Radhe Shyam was a dud at the box office will be seen at Delhi's famous Ram Leela celebrations. As we know, Delhi has many such ten-day long celebrations where theatre artists perform the Ramayana and so on. Prabhas will be burning the effigy of Ravaan at the famous Lav Kush Ramleela. There could not be a more perfect start to the promotions of Adipurush.

Navratri is starting from September 26, 2022 and will end on October 5, 2022 with Vijaya Dashami. The organizers of the Lav Kush Ramleela committee told a news wire that there could be no one better than Prabhas to light the effigy of Raavan. He is playing Lord Rama in Adipurush. There will be three effigies of Ravaan, Meghnaad (Indrajit) and Kumbhakaran. He will shoot arrows and burn them down. It is one of the oldest in the city of Delhi. Lav Kush Ramleela happens near the iconic market of Chandni Chowk. Prabhas has a huge fan base even in the North and looks like the perfect choice.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut. His 2019 movie Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior was a blockbuster and loved for its mammoth cinematic experience. Adipurush is also an event film. The movie is coming on January 12, 2023 days before Pathaan. While we might get some Pathaan update on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday (November 2), Adipurush makers seem to be starting early. It make sense as December is full of big Bollywood releases like Cirkus, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and so on. Plus, there are rumors of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's growing friendship after the shoot of Adipurush.