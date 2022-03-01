, , Saif Ali Khan and starrer Adipurush release date it out now. At 7:11 AM and on this auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri today, the makers announced the release date of the epic mythological film. They have locked in Sankranti 2023. Yes, you read that right. Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer much-awaited film with hit the big screens on 12th January 2023. Sankranti is one of the biggest release occasions and history have been witness to the surety of box office success such as URI: The Surgical Strike and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Back to Adipurush, that's not all, the makers have also revealed that Adipurush is going to be a 3D film! Also Read - Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput bring home a brand new Maybach; check out Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and other stars who have the luxe machine

Prabhas shared the announcement poster with a caption that read, "#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023." The film's release has been delayed. The cast and crew have wrapped up the filming of Adipurush and now, it is in the post-production stage. Since it's going to be a 3D release, it's going to be VFX heavy. And any VFX multi-starrer takes a lot of time in post-production. It was said that the VFX team of Star Wars and Avatars were in talks but nothing has been confirmed. Reports claimed that Adipurush will have over 8000 VFX shots in the film, which is the first for any Indian film. And Om Raut and his team are making sure to leave no stone unturned with the same. Check out the Adipurush release date poster here: Also Read - Radhe Shyam: New trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer has been cut shorter for THIS reason? [EXCLUSIVE]

In other news about Adipurush, a report in Pinkvilla states that the makers were eye all the occasions and festival weekend of 2022. However, a lot of films not just down in the South but also Hindi belts have been locked releases. Since 2023 Sankranti has been free, the makers locked in the date.

While Prabhas is essaying the role of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita. Saif plays Raavan in the film. Sunny Singh will play the role of Lakshmana, Lord Ram's younger brother.