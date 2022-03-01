Adipurush Release Date: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer locks Sankranti 2023; here's why the film is delayed

Adipurush release date have been announced. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh starrer epic mythological film will hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Sankranti 2023 in 3D.