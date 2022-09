Can't wait for their chemistry. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' fans are going gaga over them ever since the Mimi actress picked up her phone and called him on Karan Johar's show for 'Hey Karan, it's me'. Kriti and Prabhas' bonding left many surprised and they are wondering what was cooking between the two. The couple will be seen together in Adipurush and their chemistry is already making the fans restless and how. Kriti Sanon made a smashing appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 was on fire from making shocking revelations to giving a call to Prabhas. Yes! The fans are declaring it the best moment on the show and are calling them the best couple already. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff's shocking statement about Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha leaves Karan Johar jaw-dropped

Take a look at how fans are going gaga over Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's chemistry over a phone call Also Read - Has Kartik Aaryan found love again after break up with Sara Ali Khan? Actor reveals his relationship status

One of the best moments this season was the conversation between #KritiSanon and #Prabhas god he's so gentle ??❤️❤️ #KoffeeWithKaranS7 #Adipurush — manu (@Itsmanvika_) August 31, 2022

Yohoooo my Barbie #KritiSanon called my favourite darling #Prabhas

? He lifted her call with in seconds

My day made only good thing happend in #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 pic.twitter.com/O0RLc9FmB0 — SANGEETHA (@mithun_dharmik) September 1, 2022

Prabhas and Kriti will be seen together for the first time in Adipurush, the actress will reportedly play the role of Sita in the south film and fans cannot contain their excitement to witness their chemistry onscreen. While Saif Ali Kahn will be seen playing the role of in the film and there were lots of objections from the netizens over Saif being part of the film and many threatened the star to boycott his film.