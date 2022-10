The much-awaited teaser of , , and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released yesterday in Ayodhya with a lot of fanfare. Adipurush is based on Ramayana, and Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram in it. Kriti portrays the role of Sita, and Saif will be playing the character of . While the actors’ fans are praising the teaser, other netizens are not much happy with it, and ‘Disappointing Adipurish’ is trending on social media. Well, one thing that netizens got wrong in the trend is the spelling of Adipurush. Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon spark chemistry at Adipurush teaser launch; Ranbir Kapoor preps for daddy duties and more

#AdipurushTeaser Will be prabhas another flop movie. His Script selection is worst after bahubali. #Saaho, #Radheshyam, #Adipurush will be next Biggest flop of prabhas's career. #DisappointingAdipurish — Indian Tidbits (@Indian_Tidbits) October 3, 2022

Ravan had a Pushpak vahan to travel not a demon bat not even he was demon he was Brahmin and most religious personality #BoycottAadipurush #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #boycottTSeries #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/v4jNtp3s7F — Rishabh Indraniya (@Mr_Indraniya) October 3, 2022

I was wrong about #Adipurush, we can't do justice to stories like #Ramayana & #Mahabharata unless we have a budget of 1000+ crores. #Adipurush looks promising but I am #disappointed with the VFX & CGI. Instead of Prabhas's hefty fees, makers could have invested that money in VFX. pic.twitter.com/1s6gCb9Phh — Manish Raj Srivastav (@saddaaindia) October 2, 2022